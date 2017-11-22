× 53-year-old hunter accidentally shot in leg in Ozaukee County

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Ozaukee County officials tell FOX6 News a 53-year-old man was shot while hunting in the Town of Fredonia on Wednesday, November 22nd.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation revealed a hunting party of five people were participating on a deer drive on Oriole Lane — located north of Jay Road — when two people discharged their rifles in the direction of another member in their group while attempting to shoot a deer. A 53-year-old man in the party was subsequently shot in the upper left leg.

A Flight for Life helicopter responded to the scene and transported the man to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Waubeka Rescue and Port Washington Paramedic Unit.

The Wisconsin DNR will lead the investigation with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office assistance.

Authorities say the incident appears to be an accident and not an intentional act.