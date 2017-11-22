Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The greatest superheroes from across the galaxy descend on Milwaukee this Thanksgiving weekend. Marvel Universe LIVE is back in town at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Carl is suiting up with some of the characters.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Marvel Universe LIVE (website)

Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes brings the most popular Super Heroes and Villains to life with amazing stunts and a new, original story November 24-26! The show blends thrilling live action with immersive 3-D video projection and a new, original storyline.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In addition to Spider-Man and Dr. Strange, the show features such favorite characters as Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Wasp and Black Panther. New this season are Star Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon and Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Shows will be held at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 24, 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 25, and at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 26.

Tickets are on sale now!