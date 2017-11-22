Watch: Dashcam video released after pursuit, crash, arrest of 5 between the ages of 12 and 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Wauwatosa police have released dashcam video from a nearly eight-mile pursuit that ended in a crash and the arrest of five suspects -- the youngest just 12 years old. It happened Tuesday, November 14th.

According to Wauwatosa police, it began around 10:30 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a black Jeep Cherokee stolen in armed robbery in Milwaukee on November 12th.

Police say officers tried to stop the car near Lloyd and Hi Mount Boulevard. When the Jeep failed to stop, police said they gave chase.

The pursuit lasted more than ten minutes -- and ended when the stolen Jeep crashed into another car in the intersection of 25th and Wells. Two people in that car suffered injuries police said were not life-threatening. None of the suspects were seriously hurt. All five were arrested; their ages ranging between 12 and 17.

A police source told a FOX6 News reporter Wednesday MPD knows the 17-year-old female suspect was already wanted in connection with another stolen car. The source added that one of the other suspects is on the department's "network of criminals" list.

Wauwatosa police tell FOX6 News the 16-year-old driver in this case faces a charge of "recklessly endangering safety" in juvenile court. The 17-year-old passenger will not be charged. A decision has not been made yet on whether to charge the remaining three passengers.