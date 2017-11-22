Ways you can burn off some of those Thanksgiving calories WITHOUT hitting the gym

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Get this, the average American may consumer more than twice as many calories than is recommended for a single day during a holiday feast. Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee with some suggestions on how you can burn off all those Thanksgiving calories.

1. Participate Drumstik Dash 5K

Running a 5K, which is 3.1 miles, you'll burn about 550 calories, that's equal to a serving of turkey and stuffing!

3oz of roasted white turkey meat is 125 calories & stuffing is 350 calories per cup.

Just think, you'll have burned off over 500 calories before you even begin your feast.

Not a runner but can trot (walk) 3.1 miles, that's 300 calories burned. Your close to burning off that cup of stuffing!

*Calories are based on 185# person

2. Grocery Shopping

150 calories for 30-minutes.

Hauling grocery bags, walking and pushing a cart adds up!

Congrats you've burned off your ¼ cup cranberry sauce, which is 100 calories.

3. Hit a Zumba class before Thanksgiving dinner

An hour of Zumba burns about 540 calories.

Takes care of your green bean casserole at 250 calories per ¾ cup and dinner roll with butter 150 calories.

4. Guys get out & play flag football before Thanksgiving dinner

An hour of tossing around a football with your family burns 200-350 calories.

Say goodbye potatoes. Mashed potatoes with butter 1 cup 240 calories.

5. Raking leaves the day before

350 calories for 60-minutes.

Great upper body work out.

1/8 of an 9' Pumpkin pie is 320 calories.

6. Clean Up

An hour spent clearing and washing dishes will burn about 100 calories.

Cleanup could be the cure for 6 Large Shrimp with Shrimp Cocktail Sauce (2Tbs) --85 calories

7. Kids Help Burn Calories too

30-minutes of carrying & running around with small children can burn about 180 calories.

See you later, medium cookies, which is 150 calories.