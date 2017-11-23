Volo Auto Museum may save historic McDonald’s restaurant from demolition

A 1955 Ford, left, and a 1955 Oldsmobile are parked in the lot of the McDonald's museum July 14, 2000 in Des Plaines, IL. On this site April 15, 1955 Ray Kroc, founder of the McDonald's franchise, opened his first restaurant. 45 years later McDonald's Corporation is the largest and best-known food service retailer with nearly 28,000 restaurants serving more than 43 million people a day in 119 countries. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Newsmakers)

VOLO, Illinois — There may be hope for the doomed replica of a historic McDonald’s hamburger restaurant after all.

Upon hearing that McDonald’s plans to demolish its museum in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines next month, the Volo Auto Museum in Lake County is exploring the possibility of picking up the entire structure and parking it at the auto museum.

The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reports that the auto museum has reached out to the burger giant to save the replica of the first McDonald’s restaurant. Ray Kroc opened it in Des Plaines in 1955 after he franchised the brand from the original owners, Richard and Maurice McDonald.

The auto museum in a Facebook post says it contacted McDonald’s Corp. after pleas from the community to move the McDonald’s museum to Volo.

