× 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Kenosha County bar

VILLAGE OF TWIN LAKES — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting occurred at a Twin Lakes bar in Kenosha County Friday, November 24th.

The double shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. at the “Beach Bar” near Barry Road and Lake Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found two people shot in the parking lot. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the injured victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any suspects.