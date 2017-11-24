2 men killed in crash under 794 ramp in downtown Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Two people are dead following a crash off of 794 in downtown Milwaukee Friday, November 24th.

Crews have been at the area of Van Buren and Clybourn since around 2:30 a.m.

The Medical Examiner confirmed to FOX6 two adult men that were in the vehicle are deceased.

The car was so mangled the fire department had to cut the car open to free one of the victims.

It is unclear whether the vehicle rolled off of the interstate or coming off the ramp, it landed on the grass under the pillars of the bridge.

The eastbound exit ramp to Van Buren Street is closed but 794 is still open.

