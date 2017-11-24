Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing 51-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for your help in its search for a missing Milwaukee man.

51-year-old Randy Martin was last heard from on Wednesday, November 22nd — and lives in the area near 49th and Lisbon in Milwaukee.

Martin is described as a male, black, 5’9” tall, 189 pounds, with black braided hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. Officials say they are uncertain of his attire at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martin as urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.