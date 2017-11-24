Stores in Third Ward gear up for Small Business Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Stores along Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward are getting ready for Small Business Saturday on November 25th!

About Small Business Saturday in the Third Ward (website)

Small Business Saturday® was founded by American Express in 2010 to help strengthen local economies. Today, it’s a holiday shopping tradition celebrating a greater nationwide movement dedicated to uniting communities and supporting all kinds of small businesses, from the corner store to your favorite diner — because it’s unique small businesses that help local communities stay vibrant.

Don't miss these great reasons to Shop Small® and shop the Ward! (Some restrictions may apply).