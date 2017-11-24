× 76th and Layton shut down due to rollover crash, power out for 750 customers

GREENFIELD — A rollover crash at 76th and Layton Ave. has shut down the intersection, Greenfield police say.

One of the vehicles struck a power pole — and because of that, there are wires down. We Energies tells FOX6 News about 750 customers are affected by this incident — an are without power. It’s not clear how many of those customers are businesses and homes.

Police are strongly recommending motorists avoid the area — traffic is extremely backed up.