Support your local stores by shopping on Small Business Saturday

Posted 8:57 am, November 25, 2017, by , Updated at 09:20AM, November 25, 2017

CEDARBURG -- Supporting local places that make our communities strong-- Small Business Saturday aims to bring holiday shopping to local businesses. FOX6's Evan Peterson headed down to Cedarburg where they're giving unsuspecting shoppers a big "thank you" for shopping locally.