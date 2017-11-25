Support your local stores by shopping on Small Business Saturday

CEDARBURG -- Supporting local places that make our communities strong-- Small Business Saturday aims to bring holiday shopping to local businesses. FOX6's Evan Peterson headed down to Cedarburg where they're giving unsuspecting shoppers a big "thank you" for shopping locally.
