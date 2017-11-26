× 1 killed after car hits, gets trapped under semi on Highway 11 in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — A semi with a trailer got hit by a passenger car on Highway 11 and the northbound I-41 entrance ramp near Sturtevant Sunday, November 26th.

At around 9:00 a.m. rescue crews responded along with Flight For Life to the area. Officials say while rescue crews were working on taking out the driver of the passenger car, the driver succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Initial investigation shows the semi was heading westbound on Highway 11 making a left turn onto the northbound on-ramp on I-41 when an eastbound passenger car hit the trailer portion of the semi and became wedged underneath the trailer. There is no indication that alcohol was a factor.

All lanes on Highway 11 eastbound were closed from the the West Frontage Road to the East Frontage Road as well as the northbound on and off ramps on I-94 at Highway 11.

The crash remains under investigation.