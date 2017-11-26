× Packers lead Steelers 7-6 in 1st quarter at Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — The Green Bay Packers hope to get back to their winning ways when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime at Heinz Field on Sunday, November 26th.

The Sunday game is the first prime-time meeting between the two teams in the regular season since a matchup on Monday Night Football in Pittsburgh on Nov. 9, 1998.

The following players were declared inactive and will not play in Sunday’s game between the Packers and the Steelers:

Green Bay Packers

33 RB Aaron Jones

44 CB Donatello Brown

52 LB Clay Matthews

62 G Lucas Patrick

77 G/T Adam Pankey

88 RB Ty Montgomery

97 DT Kenny Clark

As play got underway at Heinz Field Sunday night, the Packers won the coin toss and opted to defer. The Steelers would receive.

The Steelers were the first to square, with a one-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Grimble. Chris Boswell’s extra point was no good. The scor was 6-0 with just over 8 minutes to go in the first.

The Packers answered quickly — with a touchdown pass from Brett Hundley to Randall Cobb, a 39-yarder. With the extra point, the score was then Packers 7, Steelers 6 with just under 5 minutes to play in the first.