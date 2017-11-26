× FAA, police investigate after small plane crashed near Palmyra Airport

PALMYRA — The FAA and Palmyra Police Department are investigating after a small plane went down near the Palmyra Airport in Jefferson County Sunday, November 26th.

FAA officials told FOX6 News they were receiving information on the crash from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and an investigation is underway.

The extent of injuries is unclear at this point. FOX6 News is working to gather additional details from police.

Meanwhile, FOX6 News spoke with two individuals who shot drone footage after the crash. One said it happened “right next to my house,” and both indicated it appeared as though the plane “took a nosedive” into the woods.

“We’re not sure if anyone got hurt or anything. We hope everybody’s OK,” the witness said.

They indicated it happened in the airport zone, where planes come flying in and land at the Palmyra Airport.