La Fuente at 5th and National closes as restaurant; location at 92nd and Bluemound open daily

MILWAUKEE — Changes are in the works for La Fuente, a popular Mexican restaurant in Milwaukee.

According to posts on Facebook, the location near 5th and National will be closing as a normal restaurant. It is now open as a banquet hall and venue for large parties as of Sunday, November 26th.

The La Fuente restaurant at 92nd and Bluemound in Milwaukee will remain open as a normal restaurant — Sunday-Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.