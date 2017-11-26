Several departments assist Grafton FD with brush fire on Lake Shore Road

GRAFTON — Several fire departments were called out to assist the Grafton Fire Department with a brush fire Sunday, November 26th.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. on Lake Shore Road.

According to Grafton officials, the alarm was upgraded to a “full still response” due to a “large smoke header” seen more than two miles from the scene.

Once officials arrived at the scene, it was upgraded to a “box alarm” and additional resources responded, but were called off once the fire was largely extinguished.

Grafton fire officials shared photos on Facebook:

