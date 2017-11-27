Red Cross assists 15 people displace by 20-unit apartment fire in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Firefighters responded to a 20-unit apartment fire in Waukesha early Monday morning, November 27th.

Authorities say the fire started just after midnight and was near the area of West Saint Paul Avenue and Fairview Avenue. Investigators know the fire started on the third floor of the apartment building and are trying to determine exactly where and how it started.

When firefighters arrived, flames were coming off from the roof. Police on scene had safely helped residents of the building outside.

At the scene of a 20-unit apartment fire in the 700 blk of W Saint Paul Ave in #Waukesha @RedCrossWIS pic.twitter.com/AUJ5igMNY8 — Bob Wade (@rlwade) November 27, 2017

One resident was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, but is expected to be okay. Firefighters quickly made their way inside the building and put out the flames about an hour later.

The Red Cross is there assisting 15 displaced residents. But the Battalion Chief expects some of those residents to be allowed back inside later today.

“They will probably be allowed in to get at least on the bottom floor to get things they need like medication,” Acting Battalion Chief Lt. Mike Gartzke said.

The fire damage is contained to just the third floor and the first and second floors suffered water damage.