4th grade teacher at Grafton Elementary School dies days after head-on crash

GRAFTON — The Grafton School District has confirmed that Jill Ruland, a fourth grade teacher at Grafton Elementary School, has died following a crash that happened Wednesday, November 22nd.

Parents and students were notified of Ruland’s death on Monday in a email from the school district.

“Our entire Grafton community will mourn the loss of Ms. Ruland. Although only in our district for this year, Jill made relationships with both staff and students that will last a lifetime. She brought a positive energy every day to her classroom as well as to our district and will be missed,” Superintendent Jeff Nelson said in the letter.

The crash happened shortly before 4:00 p.m. on WIS 60, near 1st Avenue.

An investigation has revealed a 22-year-old Grafton man driving a Jeep Patriot was headed eastbound on WIS 60 when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a westbound vehicle head on.

The Grafton man was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment of serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening. A 19-year-old female passenger was taken to a Grafton hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The westbound vehicle, a Volvo C30, was driven by 50-year-old Jill Ruland. She was taken to Froedtert Hospital via Flight for Life with serious injuries. She died Monday, November 27th as a result of the injuries she sustained in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.