Water slide with bite: King Cobra-themed ride coming to Noah’s Ark in 2018

WISCONSIN DELLS — Noah’s Ark announced on Tuesday, November 28th that it is adding a new water slide to its waterpark for 2018.

The new waterslide is called “Raja – The World’s Largest King Cobra.” A news release from Noah’s Ark says it is the tallest and longest of its kind. Riders will race side-by-side on tubes from six stories up, along more than 335 feet of twists and turns at speeds up to 30 mph, with a finale that includes a sudden 37-foot plunge into the mouth of a massive king cobra.

PHOTO GALLERY

The slide’s 65-plus-foot tower will be situated along Wisconsin Dells Parkway next to the Ark structure and Flash Flood boat ride. It will open to guests in 2018.

The slide is designed and built by Polin Waterparks.