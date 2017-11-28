× Alderman Tony Zielinski to announce candidacy for mayor of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderman Tony Zielinski revealed on Tuesday, November 28th that he intends to announce his candidacy for mayor of Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Zielinski, the alderman for Milwaukee’s 14th District, released the following background information in a news release on Tuesday:

“Zielinski was first elected supervisor of Milwaukee County’s 12th District in 1988 and was re-elected in 1992, 1996, and 2000. He served as chair of the Judiciary, Safety and General Services Committee and as a member of the Personnel Committee. “First elected to the Milwaukee Common Council as Alderman of the 14th District in April 2004, Zielinski won re-election in 2008, 2012 and 2016. He chairs the Licenses Committee, and is a member of the Community and Economic Development Committee and Steering and Rules Committee. “Alderman Zielinski attended St. John’s Military Academy in Delafield, Wisconsin, graduating in 1979 with the school’s student rank of Second Lieutenant. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee, a Master of Business Administration degree from Cardinal Stritch University, and a Juris Doctor degree from Marquette University Law School. “Zielinski and his wife Annette live in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.”

Patrick Guarasci, Tom Barrett’s political advisor, offered the following reaction to Zielinski’s news: