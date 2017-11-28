Police: Suspect in custody after 2 gas station robberies in Mequon, “numerous” others in Milwaukee area

MEQUON — Mequon police said Tuesday, November 28th a suspect has been taken into custody after an armed robbery at the BP gas station in Mequon Sunday night. Police are investigating whether the suspect is responsible for a second armed robbery at a Mequon gas station days prior, and “numerous armed robberies throughout the Milwaukee area.”

Police on Monday issued a news release asking for help locating a 27-year-old man called a “person of interest” in the case — believed to be operating a black, 2016 Chevy Sonic.

Again — police say a suspect is in custody, arrested in Milwaukee, and Mequon PD is now following up on the gas station robberies. They’re working with Germantown police and other law enforcement agencies as well.

Police released surveillance photos and video after the BP gas station robbery Sunday night. Police said it happened around 9:30 p.m., and a single suspect entered the gas station and threatened the attendant on duty with a handgun — before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

The other Mequon gas station robbery took place on November 17th.