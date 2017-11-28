× Sheboygan Co. judge rejects Steven Avery’s request for new trial

MANITOWOC – A judge has rejected Steven Avery’s series of motions to reconsider a decision denying him a new trial for the murder of Teresa Halbach. Avery is serving a life prison term for the 2005 murder of the freelance photographer.

Sheboygan County Judge Angela Sutkiewicz, who handles trial court issues in the case, issued a decision Oct. 3 denying Avery a new trial. Since then, Kathleen Zellner, Avery’s attorney, has filed several motions, asking the judge to reconsider. She has already filed an appeal of the Oct. 3 ruling with the state Court of Appeals.

In the five-page ruling filed Tuesday, November 28th, Judge Sutkiewicz said the following:

“The court does not find that the defendant’s interpretations of the facts of this case or his interpretation of legal precedent are correct and finds no basis to reverse its previous decision. Furthermore, a Motion to Reconsider is not the appropriate forum for the court to consider new arguments based on a defendant’s additional arguments for a new trial. Such arguments should have been asserted in the defendant’s first motion.”

The judge also notes on the timing of the arguments and her decisions…

“None of the agreements were submitted to the court for its approval until after the final decision was made in the defendant’s original motion. It is for the court, and not the parties, to determine if amendments to motions previously filed will be permitted. Furthermore, it is for the court, and not the parties, to establish scheduling for matters pending before it. While cooperation between parties is to be encouraged, that cooperation and any agreements reached are not binding on the court. Agreements should have been submitted for approval of the court prior to the final decision on the original motion being reached. The defense cannot try to amend a motion that was filed without reservation only after it receives an adverse ruling… Again, there is no explanation as to why, without an impending deadline to meet, the defense rushed ahead and filed the motion prior to investigation being completed… The motion was submitted to this court and the court ruled on the motion. The defendant has not presented any good cause as to why the court should consider additional testing that was not included in the original motion.”

Zellner criticized the timing of the judge’s decision in the following tweet:

Avery trial court issues new opinion 11 days after it no longer has jurisdiction of case which is now with the appellate court… #MakingAMurderer #Oops — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 28, 2017

A state Dept. of Justice spokesman has not issued a comment on Tuesday’s decision.

Nothing has been scheduled before the appeals court, and prosecutors have not replied to any of Zellner’s motions there.