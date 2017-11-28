Wisconsin, Michigan get 3 defenders on All-Big Ten 1st team

MADISON, WI - OCTOBER 15: D'Cota Dixon #14 of the Wisconsin Badgers intercepts the football in the end zone during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on October 15, 2016 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)
MADISON, WI - OCTOBER 21: T.J. Edwards #53 of the Wisconsin Badgers returns an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
MADISON, WI - OCTOBER 14: Nick Nelson #11 of the Wisconsin Badgers tackles Gregory Phillips #10 of the Purdue Boilermakers in the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
ROSEMONT, Illinois — Wisconsin and Michigan have three players apiece on the coaches’ All-Big Ten defense first team.
The conference began announcing its postseason awards on Tuesday. The coaches’ All-Big Ten offense will be announced Wednesday and individual awards on Thursday.
Linebacker T.J. Edwards and defensive backs Nick Nelson and D’Cota Dixon represent Wisconsin on the first-team defense. Michigan players on the first team are linemen Rashan Gary and Maurice Hurst and linebacker Devin Bush.
Ohio State linemen Nick Bosa and Tyquan Lewis also are on the first team, along with linebacker Josey Jewell and defensive back Josh Jackson of Iowa. Penn State defensive back Marcus Allen rounds out the first team.
First-team specialists are Indiana kicker Griffin Oakes, Rutgers punter Ryan Anderson and return man Saquon Barkley of Penn State.