Fitted, ready to perform! FOX6’s Kim Murphy readies for walk-on role in “A Christmas Carol”

MILWAUKEE — FOX6’s Kim Murphy got in the Christmas spirit on Wednesday, November 29th.
Kim has a walk-on role in an upcoming performance of “A Christmas Carol.” On Wednesday, she stopped by The Milwaukee Rep to get fitted for her Victorian-style costume.
You can catch Kim’s cameo at the performance on Friday, December 8th. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.
About The Rep’s adaption of “A Christmas Carol” (from website)
The Rep’s adaptation is a tale of love, hope and redemption with just the right blend of beautiful music, lively dancing, stunning sets and eye-popping special effects. It’s a dazzling Christmas feast with enough theatrical goodies to fill any sized stocking hung by the chimney with care.