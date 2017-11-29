Milwaukee police: 43-year-old woman dies following crash near 27th and Locust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A woman is dead and four others are hurt following a crash that happened near 27th and Locust Wednesday morning, November 29th.

According to police, around 9:30 a.m., a Dodge Ram pickup was raveling south on 27th, crossed the center line and struck a northbound Chrysler minivan.

Police say the driver of the minivan, a 43-year-old woman, died following the crash. Three other occupants of the minivan were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PHOTO GALLERY

The driver of the Dodge is being treated for serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police say speed is initially believed to be a factor.