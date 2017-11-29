× Police: 20-year-old woman shot near 39th and Cherry, drove herself to hospital

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old woman was shot and wounded near 39th and Cherry in Milwaukee on Wednesday, November 29th.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. The circumstances of the shooting are still being determined, officials say.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury and drove herself to a hospital.

MPD is seeking suspects and investigating what led up to the shooting.