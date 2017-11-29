“Safety is one of my top priorities:” Alderman Tony Zielinski announces run for mayor of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderman Tony Zielinski announced on Wednesday, November 29th he is running for mayor of Milwaukee.

“This campaign is the tipping point for the future of Milwaukee,” Zielinski said.

Zielinski made Wednesday’s announcement at the Milwaukee Police Association headquarters because he said safety is one of his top priorities.

“I am for a strong police presence. The mayor’s budget cut 33 police officers and 75 firefighter positions. That is unacceptable,” Zielinski said. “I am for improving police-community relations — and that’s why I am pushing the initiative of COP houses — community oriented policing. That has been proven in other communities such as Racine and Mount Pleasant to significantly reduce crime in those areas where it has been put in place.”

Zielinski said the next mayor needs to improve relations with the GOP-controlled state Legislature. He also mentioned the Milwaukee Streetcar several times — and said the central city “suffers” as a result of Mayor Tom Barrett’s focus on downtown.

Zielinski, the alderman for Milwaukee’s 14th District, released the following background information in a news release on Tuesday:

“Zielinski was first elected supervisor of Milwaukee County’s 12th District in 1988 and was re-elected in 1992, 1996, and 2000. He served as chair of the Judiciary, Safety and General Services Committee and as a member of the Personnel Committee. “First elected to the Milwaukee Common Council as Alderman of the 14th District in April 2004, Zielinski won re-election in 2008, 2012 and 2016. He chairs the Licenses Committee, and is a member of the Community and Economic Development Committee and Steering and Rules Committee. “Alderman Zielinski attended St. John’s Military Academy in Delafield, Wisconsin, graduating in 1979 with the school’s student rank of Second Lieutenant. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee, a Master of Business Administration degree from Cardinal Stritch University, and a Juris Doctor degree from Marquette University Law School.