“Door would not open:” 2 adults, 5 children rescued from elevator at Southridge Mall

GREENDALE -- A Milwaukee family has quite a story to tell after being stuck in a mall elevator for nearly two hours. The two adults and five kids were rescued by firefighters from and elevator inside Southridge Mall.

The family is OK, but they will never forget this trip to the mall.

The Abu-Shawish family has just finished shopping for the night. The five kids, their mother, and grandmother hopped in the elevator on their way out of the mall when they say it suddenly stopped between floors.

Panicked, they banged on the metal doors for help. This all happened around 9:00 p.m. -- near closing time.

When one of the women used her cell phone to call her dad, the kids' grandfather, to let him now what happened, he was worried they would be stuck all night long.

"I was thinking `Oh my God, Southridge Mall is closed right now, it's after hours. So how did this happen?` She told me that they were there before 9 p.m., before the closing time, they were trying to go home and the elevator was stuck halfway and the door would not open," said Mhammad Abu-Shawish.

Firefighters and an elevator technician rushes to the scene. It took them nearly two hours to free the family.

One of the kids stuck inside was taken to the hospital by ambulance as a precaution.