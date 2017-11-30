Back by popular demand, a treasured classic comes to life at the Marcus Center

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts for First Stage's production of "It's A Charlie Brown Christmas." Performances run through December 31st at the Marcus Center Todd Wehr Theater.

About A Charlie Brown Christmas (website)

Back by popular demand, this treasured classic comes to life on stage this holiday season. Everyone is giddy with Christmas cheer, but Charlie Brown has the Yuletide blues. Will directing the Christmas play help him get in the spirit of the season? Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang as they learn the true meaning of Christmas. This is one holiday gift the entire family will adore. Suggested for families with young people ages 4 – 14+