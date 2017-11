Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- This holiday season, why not give a little bit of Wisconsin to the ones you love. Christine Hojnacki with Bon-Ton Stores joins Real Milwaukee with some gift ideas from their "Close to Home" collection.

The Close to Home collection at Bon-Ton Stores features locally-made products, many with a Wisconsin theme. The products are sourced from local makers, artisans, and entrepreneurs.