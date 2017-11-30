× Salvation Army Red Kettle stolen from Pick ‘n Save near 76th and Good Hope

MILWAUKEE — A Salvation Army Red Kettle was stolen at the Pick ‘n Save near 76th Street and Good Hope Road Wednesday night, November 29th

According to the bell ringer, three people pulled up to the store around 5:00 p.m. They approached him and said office security needed to speak with him. While he was away, the thieves took off with the kettle, kettle stand and sign.

The sign was found damaged at a nearby McDonald’s — but the kettle and stand were not.

The Salvation Army’s Milwaukee Citadel Corps location has filed a police report. It is unknown how much money was in the kettle at the time.

The Red Kettle Campaign in Milwaukee County is behind $30,000 compared to this time last year. The campaign goal for the 2017 Christmas season is $3.8 million. Red Kettle Campaign donations support more than 80 programs and services in Milwaukee County.

How You Can Help: