Police: Woman shot, injured while walking near 35th and Villard, suspect arrested
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night, November 30th.
It happened near 35th and Villard around 6:45 p.m.
Police say a 30-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was struck in the leg by a suspect who was shooting from a vehicle.
An MPD sergeant observed the suspect vehicle and stopped it. The suspect was arrested and the firearm was recovered.
The victim was treated at a hospital and is expected to survive.
43.112175 -87.956651