Police: Woman shot, injured while walking near 35th and Villard, suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night, November 30th.

It happened near 35th and Villard around 6:45 p.m.

Police say a 30-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was struck in the leg by a suspect who was shooting from a vehicle.

An MPD sergeant observed the suspect vehicle and stopped it. The suspect was arrested and the firearm was recovered.

The victim was treated at a hospital and is expected to survive.