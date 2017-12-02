Dozens of cycling Santas hit North Avenue for annual Cycle Rampage

WAUWATOSA/MILWAUKEE — Dozens of bicyclists donned their best “Santa Claus” attire on Saturday, December 2nd and hopped on their bikes for the 17th annual Santa Cycle Rampage.

It’s a holiday-themed bike ride around town that includes a silent auction, drinks, food and music.

The Santas started their journey Saturday morning at Cranky Al’s Bakery in Wauwatosa. They went down North Avenue and ended up at Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee.

“We started with about six or eight people just as a fun ride to do in the winter…and over the years it just kept growing,” said the Deputy Director at Wisconsin Bike Fed, Dave Schlabowske. “It was about 40 blocks of Santas — a continuous stream of Santas down North Avenue. Everybody loves us.”

Schlabowske says this year, the ride had about 2,500 Santas.