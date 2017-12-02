× Fond du Lac County: Several people hurt following separate head-on crashes

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate head-on crashes that happened on Saturday, December 2nd.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 4:00 p.m., a 58-year-old man from Campbellsport was traveling southbound on County Highway K when he crossed the center line and struck a northbound pickup truck head-on, which was operated by a 15-year-old boy from Lomira.

The 15-year-old — and his 64-year-old passenger — were treated at the scene and released.

The 58-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken by a Flight for Life helicopter to Theda Care Regional Medical Center in Neenah.

Authorities say the 58-year-old man was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol is considered to be a factor in the crash.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Lomira Fire Department and First Responders and the Campbellsport Ambulance.

Fond du Lac County officials responded to another, separate, head-on crash that happened on County Highway M — near Gallagher Road in the Town of Waupun.

Authorities say a vehicle traveling northbound on County Highway M, driven by a 20-year-old man from the Ripon area, crossed the center line and struck a southbound vehicle head-on, which was operated by a 62-year-old woman from Ripon. Both drivers were pinned in their vehicles and had to be extricated.

As a result of the crash, the 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken by a Flight for Life helicopter to Theda Care Regional Center in Neenah.

The 64-year-old woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Alcohol is not considered to be a factor in the crash.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Waupun Police Department, the Waupun Fire Department and the Brandon/Fairwater Fire Department.

Both of these crashes remain under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.