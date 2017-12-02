× Greenfield police: 20-year-old arrested after leading police on vehicle pursuit

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old man was arrested after leading Greenfield police on a pursuit Saturday morning, December 2nd.

At around 2:30 a.m. Greenfield police say the pursuit began near the area of 27th and Cold Spring after officers tried to pull the car over for a traffic violation. Once the pursuit ended near the area of 33rd and State, the suspect attempted to flee the scene on foot.

The 20-year-old man was arrested shortly after.

West Allis police assisted in the incident.