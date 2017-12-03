Police: 1 killed, 3 injured after driver strikes 4 in NYC

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 12: A New York Police Department (NYPD) car is viewed in Times Square on August 12, 2013 in New York City. The controversial policy employed by the NYPD in high crime neighborhoods known as stop and frisk has been given a severe rebuke by a federal judge on Monday. U.S. District Court Judge Shira Scheindlin has appointed an independent monitor to oversee changes to the NYPD's stop and frisk tactic's after finding that it intentionally discriminates based on race. Both New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and New York City Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK — Police are searching for a man who struck at least four people when he drove down a New York City street, killing one and critically injuring three.
A New York Police Department detective says the driver targeted the victims in Queens, but terrorism is not suspected. He says the man fled after striking them around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.
The injured people were taken to an area hospital. The names and ages of the people struck were not immediately available.
Police still were sorting out the details, but said there was a dispute before the man drove into the people.