× Police: 1 killed, 3 injured after driver strikes 4 in NYC

NEW YORK — Police are searching for a man who struck at least four people when he drove down a New York City street, killing one and critically injuring three.

A New York Police Department detective says the driver targeted the victims in Queens, but terrorism is not suspected. He says the man fled after striking them around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

The injured people were taken to an area hospital. The names and ages of the people struck were not immediately available.

Police still were sorting out the details, but said there was a dispute before the man drove into the people.