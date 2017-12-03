× Santa’s elves gather to prepare donated gifts collected during Milwaukee’s “Holiday Drive”

MILWAUKEE — For the 11th year in a row, people in Milwaukee will help military families have a wonderful Christmas.

City of Milwaukee elves were hard at work Sunday, December 3rd during the “Santa’s Workshop” portion of the annual holiday drive.

Mayor Tom Barrett and County Executive Chris Abele once again joined forces to make the holidays brighter with the 11th Annual Holiday Drive, running November 20th through December 1st. This year’s drive supports USO Wisconsin by collecting toys for the local children of military service members.

On Sunday, Santa’s helpers came together to get the gifts ready for delivery.

“I think we all agree, I think all Milwaukeeans agree that those men and women who are serving our country in the armed forces deserve our sincere gratitude,” Mayor Barrett said.

The toys will be delivered to the children at USO Wisconsin’s annual Christmas party on Saturday, December 9th.