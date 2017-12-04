Keep your eyes to the skies: Airbus tests A350-1000 from Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE — If you’re anywhere near Mitchell International Airport this week, keep your eyes peeled for a passenger jet that is typically not seen in these parts.

An Airbus A350-1000 is in town for some cold weather engine testing.

A little more than a year ago, Airbus send an A380 to Mitchell for two weeks of icing tests on a jet engine that would eventually power the A350-1000.

Airport officials last year said the Airbus would be flying frequently during its Milwaukee visit. The same is likely to be true of the A350-1000 this time around.

For a great view of the aircraft, check out the view from the observation parking lot on Layton Ave. or the sixth floor of the parking garage on the north end of the airport.

