Firefighters battle smoky fire in building under renovation in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in a building near 10th and Highland in downtown Milwaukee.

The initial report indicated a fire alarm was sounding at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office shortly before 5:00 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw light smoke coming from the third floor of the building.

After further investigation, firefighters found fire in a shaft where pipes and conduit run up and down in the building. There was fire on every floor of the building, according to officials.

Fire officials say the building where the fire was is being renovated — and there are open elevator shafts. It’s not clear what the integrity of the building is at this time.

Officials say the fire is under control — and there are no reports of injuries.

Firefighters were attempting to keep smoke from damaging the medical examiner’s office and The Mission — which is adjacent to the building on fire.

Officials say they are unsure of the cause of the fire at this time. However, they indicated some work was occurring in the building on Monday.