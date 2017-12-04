Fun Timez in Franklin: “We aren’t just for jumping anymore, we’ve added on”

FRANKLIN -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Fun Timez in Franklin. It's a family activity center that hosts birthday parties, field trips, fundraisers, community activities and more.

About Fun Timez (website)

Fun Timez!, the newest Family Activity Center in Franklin is your home for PLAY, BIRTHDAY PARTIES, FIELD TRIPS, FUNDRAISERS, COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES and so much more! We aren't just for jumping anymore, we've added on! Now there is something for ALL age groups! We still have our large, awesome inflatables, but we now have ROCK CLIMBING, ADVENTURE JUMPER, and LASER TAG! We also have an Eye-Play game with non-stop fun, an arcade, air hockey and a large café area where you can enjoy a wide selection of delicious foods including our fresh, homemade pizza! (We recommend the Gyro pizza, it is a FAVORITE amongst our staff, you won't be disappointed!). Our private party rooms are the best in town with plenty of space and option to combine multiple rooms into a big hall.