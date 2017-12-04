Homicide investigation: 1 dead after shooting near 14th and Mineral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning, December 4th on the city's south side.

It happened around 3:10 a.m. near 14th and Mineral.

Investigators say the victim is an adult male. He died after a shooting that took place inside a home just after 3:00 a.m.

Police have not released any information about the suspect. But say they are working with witnesses at the scene.

At this time, police have Mineral Street blocked off from 14th Street to 15th Street.

