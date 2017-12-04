“Real scary:” City investigates photo showing construction workers holding guns in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Construction workers packing -- not their lunches, but guns! A photo has surfaced, and it's creating some controversy in Milwaukee. FOX6 News has confirmed city officials are investigating.

Sewer work near 20th and Meinecke was in progress Monday, December 4th, as some said a photo of workers at another sewer project is standing in the way of progress when it comes to community relations.

"Real scary, scary looking professional. Shouldn't be carrying guns. Kids around here and stuff," Lawana Robinson, neighbor said.

The photo shows a worker wearing a Poblocki Paving vest. Poblocki officials said none of the workers seen in the photo are theirs. Company officials said they find the photo disturbing and said their vests are readily accessible to anyone on a project. Poblocki officials said their workers do not carry guns, and they are prohibited from wearing blue jeans on the job.

Senator Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, said city workers and contractors shouldn't be carrying guns, according to the rules. She said it's concerning, especially in what appears to be a school zone.

"I think the light way, disrespectful way the person was just waving the gun around...that level of irresponsibility -- that's what concerns me more than any message that someone would take one way or another. If you're going to carry, you need to be trained," Taylor said.

While the city investigates, some said they're supportive of the carrying of guns by workers, especially in light of an incident involving a city inspector who was shot and killed on the job this year.

But one city inspector said all he carries for protection is a symbol of his faith.

Sources have indicated it's another Milwaukee-area company whose employees worked on the 19th and Meinecke sewer project. FOX6 News called that company and their voicemail box is full.

The below statement was released by three members of the Milwaukee Common Council Monday -- Alderman Russell Stamper II, Alderwoman Milele Coggs and Alderman Ashanti Hamilton: