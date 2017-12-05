Firefighters from multiple departments battle blaze at barn in Wind Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WIND LAKE -- Firefighters on Tuesday morning, December 5th responded to the scene of a barn fire on Dover Line Road in the Town of Wind Lake. The call came in around 2:00 a.m.

The five-alarm fire broke out in a barn in a residential neighborhood. Officials say due to the wind gusts, the fire is affecting other buildings nearby.

Wind Lake is a volunteer fire department with about 30 members. They began calling for backup from other local departments earlier this morning

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.