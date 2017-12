MILWAUKEE — Happy 33rd birthday to Snow Lilly, one of the Milwaukee County Zoo’s polar bears!

Zoo officials say Snow Lilly is the second oldest polar in North American zoos at this time — and she got some special treats from the zookeepers on Tuesday, December 5th.

Snow Lilly arrived at the Milwaukee County Zoo in 2005 — from the Bronx Zoo.

Take a look — and the next time you’re by the Milwaukee County Zoo, wish Snow Lilly well!