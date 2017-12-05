× Prosecutors: Man federally charged for bank robbery hoped he’d get away “til after Christmas or something”

GREENFIELD — A man quickly arrested by a detective after a foot pursuit, in connection with a bank robbery in Greenfield, is facing federal charges.

The accused is Curtis Trotter, who is charged with taking or attempting to obtain by extortion any property, money or valuables — and use/car/possess firearm during the commission of a federal crime of violence.

Federal prosecutors say Trotter brandished a firearm while robbing the TCF Bank near 76th and Forest Home on November 28th. It happened around 4:00 p.m.

The federal criminal complaint says Trotter entered the bank and approached a teller. When greeted by the teller, the complaint says Trotter said “I am robbing you. Give me the money now.” He displayed a black semi-automatic handgun — resting it on the counter. The teller gathered approximately $3,000 as Trotter told other tellers standing near him to give him money as well.

Still images from surveillance video were obtained and showed a black male wearing a gray jacket with dark gloves and a black handgun.

A teller saw the suspect leave the bank and head westbound on W. Allerton. Greenfield police were notified of the robbery and provided with the suspects description and last observed location. A detective in the area responded in his unmarked squad and observed the suspect approximately two blocks west of the bank. The complaint says the suspect looked at the detective and took off on foot. A foot chase ensued, and the detective eventually captured the suspect, placing him in handcuffs. A Smith & Wesson .380 caliber handgun was found in his pants pocket. He was positively identified as Curtis Trotter.

The complaint says $7,937 was recovered from the gray jacket discarded by Trotter during the foot chase.

During an interview, prosecutors say Trotter admitted to robbing the bank while armed. When asked why he ran after the detective identified himself, the complaint says Trotter asked why the detective needed to chase him. Trotter was asked if he believed he could just take money from the bank and law enforcement would let him get away — and he said “maybe til after Christmas or something.”