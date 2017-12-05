× Strong winds bring down trees, poles and wires; cause power outages

MILWAUKEE — A Wind ADVISORY remains in effect until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 5th with gusts expected to exceed 40 mph. As a result, overnight winds caused some trees, poles and wires to come down.

At one point, 2,700 We Energies customers in Milwaukee County were without power.

Additionally, the high winds caused some plastic and debris to blow off the Wells Fargo building, which is under renovations. The DPW put up some barricades to block it.

Overnight winds have caused some trees, poles and wires to come down. Power out or downed wire? Call 800-662-4797. Do not assume we know about your outage.

Stay away from any downed power line – and anything touching it. pic.twitter.com/etEIvUp5d3 — We Energies (@we_energies) December 5, 2017

A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts of 45 mph to 55 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult — especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Power out or downed wire? We Energies wants you to be prepared and know what to do should a power outage occur.

Stay safe