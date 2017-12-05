Strong winds bring down trees, poles and wires; cause power outages
MILWAUKEE — A Wind ADVISORY remains in effect until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 5th with gusts expected to exceed 40 mph. As a result, overnight winds caused some trees, poles and wires to come down.
At one point, 2,700 We Energies customers in Milwaukee County were without power.
Additionally, the high winds caused some plastic and debris to blow off the Wells Fargo building, which is under renovations. The DPW put up some barricades to block it.
A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts of 45 mph to 55 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult — especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Power out or downed wire? We Energies wants you to be prepared and know what to do should a power outage occur.
Stay safe
- Report your outage online or by phone:
Report outage and get updates
800-662-4797
- Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines or flooded areas
- Stay out of flooded basements or rooms
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible
- Use manual operation of garage door
- Go to safe shelter if your home is extremely cold or hot
- Use flashlights, not candles
- Use generators properly
- Unplug or turn off appliances to avoid overloading when power is restored
- Leave a single light on to alert you when power is restored
- If your home is only one in neighborhood without power, check breakers/fuses
- Use food safety tips for frozen and refrigerated items