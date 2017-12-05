Watch: Video shows suspects smashing windows, stealing items from cars at Intermodal Station

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have released surveillance video showing suspects smashing vehicle windows in the parking lot of the Milwaukee Intermodal Station in the early-morning hours of December 2nd/3rd — in an effort to identify them.

Police said nearly 40 cars were broken into over the weekend — and it was the second straight weekend this happened. Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, at least six vehicles were broken into.

In some cases, items were stolen.

PHOTO GALLERY

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.