BROWN DEER — Firefighters with North Shore Fire and Rescue are battling a fire on Silverbrook Lane in Brown Deer on Wednesday evening, December 6th.

The home is a two-story structure — and the fire is now under control. Officials say everyone inside the home managed to get out safely.

.@NorthShoreFire on scene structure fire 9100blk Silverbrook Ln please stay clear of area while crews work pic.twitter.com/oyhJWRjNd2 — Brown Deer PD (@BrownDeerWIPD) December 6, 2017

.@NorthShoreFire & @MilFireDept battling a residential structure fire. Please remain clear from are while crews work. 9100blk Silverbrook BrownDeer pic.twitter.com/60A9kUs0tm — Brown Deer PD (@BrownDeerWIPD) December 6, 2017

