Wisconsin DOJ: No criminal charges following John Doe leak investigation

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is not recommended the filing of any criminal charges following its investigation of a leak of information collected during a now-closed secret investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign.

The Justice Department released results of its investigation Wednesday.

Although no criminal charges are recommended, the Justice Department is asking the judge who oversaw the John Doe probe to refer former Government Accountability Board attorney Shane Falk for discipline for violating a previous order.

CLICK HERE to read the report of the Attorney General

It’s also asking the judge to initiate contempt proceedings against special prosecutor Francis Schmitz, former GAB employees and three employees in the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge William Hue is overseeing the investigation. He says he received the report Tuesday afternoon and hopes to complete his work on it within 40 days.