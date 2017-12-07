Paul Nehlen, challenger to Speaker Paul Ryan, tells columnist to ‘eat a bullet’

MADISON — House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Republican primary challenger told a columnist for the New York Post in a Twitter message to “Eat a bullet.”
Paul Nehlen sent the tweet on Wednesday night. It came after a back and forth with Post columnist John Podhoretz that stemmed from a tweet Nehlen sent about a bill passed by the House that would make it easier for gun owners to legally carry concealed weapons across state lines.
Podhoretz tweeted to Nehlen, “Maybe you should eat something. Your brain needs nourishment. It’s the size of a pea.”
Nehlen tweeted in response: “Do us all a favor, Podhoretz. Eat a bullet.”
Nehlen did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Thursday.
Nehlen ran against Ryan in 2016 and got 16 percent of the vote.
